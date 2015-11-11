FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Susan Hindle Barone joins Lloyds Bank as director
#Market News
November 11, 2015

MOVES-Susan Hindle Barone joins Lloyds Bank as director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The commercial banking division of Lloyds Banking Group Plc appointed Susan Hindle Barone as a director to the regulatory response team in its financial institutions division.

Barone earlier worked as secretary general at European trade body Institutional Market Money Funds Association (IMMFA).

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking also named Tom Edwards as an associate director in the team. He earlier worked for the competition and regulatory strategy team at Lloyds Banking Group. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)

