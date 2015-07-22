FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Lloyds Bank Commercial names Kristan Gochee head of North America ABS syndicate
July 22, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Lloyds Bank Commercial names Kristan Gochee head of North America ABS syndicate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, a unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, said Kristan Gochee would head of its North America ABS Syndicate, based in New York.

Gochee will report to Wesley Fallan, director U.S. bond syndicate in the United States and Bob Paterson, managing director, head of ABS syndicate in the UK.

Gochee joined Lloyds Bank in April 2014 as senior vice president of credit trading.

Thomas Oh, who joins Lloyds next month, will replace Gochee as senior vice president of credit trading.

Oh, who will report to Kerry Stein, head of credit trading, joins from Robert Baird where he was director - consumer ABS fixed income trader since 2011. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
