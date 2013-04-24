FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Co-op pulls out of deal to buy Lloyds branches
April 24, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Co-op pulls out of deal to buy Lloyds branches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * Ec mandated business disposal update (verde) * The Co-operative group’s board has decided that they can no longer proceed

with a purchase * Co-op board has decided that they can no longer proceed with a purchase of

the verde business * Says Co-op cited impact of current economic environment, worsened outlook for

growth * Co-op also cited increasing regulatory requirements on the financial services

sector in general * The group now intends to divest verde through an initial public offering

(IPO), * IPO will be subject to regulatory and ec approval, and an update on timing

given in due course * Plans in place for a rebranding of the business as tsb which will be visible

on the high street

