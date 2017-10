LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * Sale of portfolio of UK commercial real estate loans to entity affiliated

with Cerberus * Sale of portfolio for cash consideration of £325 million. * Transaction is part of the group’s continued non-core asset reduction * Gross assets subject to the transaction are £527 million * Sale proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes * Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the group