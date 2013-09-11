FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lloyds agrees changes to TSB structure, profits
#Market News
September 11, 2013 / 5:16 PM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Lloyds agrees changes to TSB structure, profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * Agreement with hmt regarding tsb * Lloyds Banking Group announces agreement with her majesty’s treasury

regarding tsb * Notes announcement made today by hmt of the effect on competition of the

divestment of tsb bank * Group accepts the oft’s principal recommendations * Has now agreed with hmt a number of measures to enable tsb to accelerate its

growth strategy * Group will also provide tsb with additional £40 million to enable future

customer acquisition, develop its branch network. * Says changes to tsb portfolio will enhance tsb’s profitability by over £200

million in aggregate in the first 4 years * Group’s agreement with hmt is conditional on approval by the European

commission * Measures include an agreement in relation to the provision of business and it

services from the group to tsb * Measures alos inclue the transfer of the economic benefit of a portfolio of

