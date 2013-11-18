FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds sell SWIP to Aberdeen for 660 million pounds
#Financials
November 18, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Lloyds sell SWIP to Aberdeen for 660 million pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group PLC has agreed to sell fund management arm Scottish Widows Investment Partnership to Aberdeen Asset Management for around 660 million pounds paid mostly in shares.

In a statement on Monday, Lloyds said Aberdeen will pay in 132 million shares, or 9.9 percent of the company, worth around 560 million pounds.

The deal also includes a further 100 million pounds in cash to be paid over five years depending on the performance of a strategic relationship between the two firms whereby Aberdeen will manage assets on behalf of the banking group.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
