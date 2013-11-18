Lloyds sell SWIP to Aberdeen for 660 million pounds

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group PLC has agreed to sell fund management arm Scottish Widows Investment Partnership to Aberdeen Asset Management for around 660 million pounds paid mostly in shares.

In a statement on Monday, Lloyds said Aberdeen will pay in 132 million shares, or 9.9 percent of the company, worth around 560 million pounds.

The deal also includes a further 100 million pounds in cash to be paid over five years depending on the performance of a strategic relationship between the two firms whereby Aberdeen will manage assets on behalf of the banking group.