BRIEF-Ex-hbos CEO Crosby says lending errors not just down to crisis

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says secure deposits Are A Safer basis for growing a
bank than wholesale funding * Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says believed bank’s wholesale funding was
sustainable, didn’t believe was making bank more insecure * Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says would have done things differently ”with the
benefit of hindsight” * Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says would not describe bank’s corporate lending as
‘incompetent’ * Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says level of impairments in corporate bank could
not be explained purely by financial crisis