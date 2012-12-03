FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ex-hbos CEO Crosby says lending errors not just down to crisis
December 3, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Ex-hbos CEO Crosby says lending errors not just down to crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says secure deposits Are A Safer basis for growing a

bank than wholesale funding * Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says believed bank’s wholesale funding was

sustainable, didn’t believe was making bank more insecure * Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says would have done things differently ”with the

benefit of hindsight” * Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says would not describe bank’s corporate lending as

‘incompetent’ * Ex-hbos CEO james crosby says level of impairments in corporate bank could

not be explained purely by financial crisis

