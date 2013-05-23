Lloyds raises 450 mln stg from St. James's Place share sale

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - State-backed Lloyds Banking Group said it had raised 450 million pounds ($677 million) from the sale of 15 percent of wealth manager St. James’s Place to boost its capital.

Lloyds said the 77 million shares had been placed at 580 pence per share, a 9.4 percent discount to its Wednesday closing price of 640 pence.

After its previous sale of shares in St. James’s Place in March, Lloyds had agreed not to reduce its stake further for at least a year, but that lock-up was waived on Wednesday by bookrunner Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Lloyds, which still holds a 21 percent stake in St. James‘s, said in a statement on Thursday that the lock-up could not be waived again for at least six months.

Lloyds said under full Basel III capital rules the placing will increase its common equity Tier 1 capital by about 500 million pounds, or 16 basis points. Under current rules, the bank will realise a gain of about 40 million pounds on the sale.