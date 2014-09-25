FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lloyds Banking proposes to sell about 11.5 pct of TSB Banking's shares
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 25, 2014 / 4:23 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lloyds Banking proposes to sell about 11.5 pct of TSB Banking's shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc :

* Proposed placing of shares in TSB Banking Group

* Proposed placing of 57.5 million ordinary shares in TSB Banking Group plc by Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Following sale group expects to retain approximately 50% of issued share capital of TSB

* It is expected that TSB will continue to be consolidated within Lloyds Banking Group accounts

* Placing represent approximately 11.5% of company’s issued ordinary share capital

* UBS Investment Bank is acting as bookrunner in connection with placing

* Price at which placing shares are to be placed will be agreed by UBS and Lloyds Bank at close of bookbuild process

* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on group, including its capital position

* Cash proceeds from sale will be used for general corporate purposes

* Lloyds Bank will not dispose of any further TSB shares for a period of 90 days following completion of placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.