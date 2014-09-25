BRIEF-Lloyds Banking proposes to sell about 11.5 pct of TSB Banking's shares

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc :

* Proposed placing of shares in TSB Banking Group

* Proposed placing of 57.5 million ordinary shares in TSB Banking Group plc by Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Following sale group expects to retain approximately 50% of issued share capital of TSB

* It is expected that TSB will continue to be consolidated within Lloyds Banking Group accounts

* Placing represent approximately 11.5% of company’s issued ordinary share capital

* UBS Investment Bank is acting as bookrunner in connection with placing

* Price at which placing shares are to be placed will be agreed by UBS and Lloyds Bank at close of bookbuild process

* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on group, including its capital position

* Cash proceeds from sale will be used for general corporate purposes

* Lloyds Bank will not dispose of any further TSB shares for a period of 90 days following completion of placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: