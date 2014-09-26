BRIEF-Lloyds Bank raises 161 mln stg from selling TSB shares

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Placing of 57.5 million ordinary shares in tsb banking group plc (“tsb” or “company”) by lloyds banking group plc ( “group”)

* Has sold 57.5 million ordinary shares ( “placing shares”) in company, representing approximately 11.5% of company’s issued ordinary share capital, at a price of 280 pence per share

* Raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of £161 million.

* Tsb placement at a price of 280 pence per share raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of £161 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: