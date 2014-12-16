BRIEF-Lloyds Bank not required to take action after stress test

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Exceeds capital threshold set out for purpose of stress test

* Group’s estimated cet1 ratio on a crd iv basis, as implemented by pra, was 5.3 per cent post-mitigating actions

* Group’s estimated cet1 ratio on a crd iv basis, as implemented by pra, was 5.0 per cent pre-mitigating actions

* Not required to take any action as a result of this stress test

* Under stress test group's leverage ratio was 2.6 per cent post-mitigating actions