BRIEF-Lloyds Bank not required to take action after stress test
December 16, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lloyds Bank not required to take action after stress test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Exceeds capital threshold set out for purpose of stress test

* Group’s estimated cet1 ratio on a crd iv basis, as implemented by pra, was 5.3 per cent post-mitigating actions

* Group’s estimated cet1 ratio on a crd iv basis, as implemented by pra, was 5.0 per cent pre-mitigating actions

* Not required to take any action as a result of this stress test

* Under stress test group’s leverage ratio was 2.6 per cent post-mitigating actions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
