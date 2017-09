(Adds price)

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc has sold 161 million pounds ($262.5 million) worth of shares in UK lender TSB at a price of 280 pence a share.

Lloyds said on Friday that it had sold the shares, representing around 11.5 percent of the company’s issued share capital, in an accelerated bookbuild.

UBS advised Lloyds on the sale.