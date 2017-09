LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s Of London

* Lloyd’s reports £1.67 bn profit for first half of 2014

* Pre-tax profit of £1.67 billion (h1 2013: £1.38 billion).

* Investment income of £642 million (h1 2013: £247 million). Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)