UPDATE 1-Lloyds Of London says no big Q1 losses
#Financials
May 1, 2012 / 6:35 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Lloyds Of London says no big Q1 losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, MAY 1 - The Lloyd’s of London insurance market said there had been no change to its expected financial performance this year thanks to a lack of major claims during the first quarter.

Last year, the 324-year old insurance market swung to a 516 million pound ($834 million) loss, its second worst ever, after absorbing record claims from a spate of natural disasters including Japan’s Tohoku earthquake and Thailand’s worst floods in half a century.

The insurance industry as a whole took a $116 billion hit from natural catastrophes, making it the sector’s second worst natural disaster year on record, according to reinsurer Swiss Re .

Lloyd’s said on Tuesday the excess of its central assets over solvency shortfalls - a measure of its financial health - rose to 3.2 billion pounds in the first three months 2012, an increase of 46 million pounds compared with the end of last year.

