FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lloyds Of London profits on fewer catastrophes in 2012
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 27, 2013 / 7:20 AM / in 5 years

Lloyds Of London profits on fewer catastrophes in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - The Lloyds Of London insurance market returned to profitability in 2012, bouncing back from a 516 million pounds loss in 2011 after claims fell on account of fewer natural disasters. Pre tax profits during 2012 reached 2.77 billion pounds, Lloyds said, with net incurred claims falling to 10.1 billion pounds from 12.9 billion pounds a year earlier. Though claims included a $2.2 billion hit from October’s Superstorm Sandy in the Caribbean, the year was easier on the insurance industry than 2011, the costliest on record for natural catastrophes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.