Brazil LLX subsidiary to issue $370 mln reais in bonds
August 14, 2012 / 4:46 AM / 5 years ago

Brazil LLX subsidiary to issue $370 mln reais in bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The port-focused subsidiary of Brazilian logistics firm LLX Logistica SA, controlled by Brazil’s richest man, Eike Batista, will issue 750 million reais ($369.82 million) in 15-year bonds to finance the building of a terminal, LLX said in a securities filing on Monday.

The bond issue by LLX Acu Operacoes Portuarias S.A., known as LLX Acu, will be managed by state-run bank Caixa Economica Federal and have a three-year grace period.

The funds will be used for the construction of one of two terminals, the TX2, at the Superporto do Acu in the north of Rio de Janeiro state which is being built to handle large volumes of oil, gas and iron ore with planned capacity for 350 million tonnes of cargo a year.

The bond issue announcement comes a fortnight after Batista announced his intention to delist LLX through a buyback set at a maximum price of 3.13 reais per share. ($1 = 2.0280 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

