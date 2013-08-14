FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EIG to invest $562 mln in Brazil's LLX; Batista to leave board
August 14, 2013

EIG to invest $562 mln in Brazil's LLX; Batista to leave board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. investment fund EIG Management Co LLC plans to invest 1.3 billion reais ($562 million) in Brazilian port and logistics company LLX Logística SA, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

EIG will become LLX’s controlling shareholder once the transaction is concluded, the filing said. Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, currently LLX’s main shareholder, will leave the board of directors after the deal is finished, but will retain a “relevant” stake and will also have the right to name one member to the company’s board, the filing added.

