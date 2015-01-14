FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ericsson files complaint against Apple over mobile technology
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
January 14, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Ericsson files complaint against Apple over mobile technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom equipment supplier Ericsson on Wednesday said it has filed a complaint against Apple Inc after the iPhone maker sued Ericsson.

Apple alleged that Ericsson’s LTE wireless technology patents are not essential to industry cellular standards and that it is demanding excessive royalties for these patents.

Ericsson said the global license agreement between Ericsson and Apple for mobile technology had expired and argued that Apple had declined to sign a new license on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.