UPDATE 2-LMEWEEK-LME's buyer aims "bazooka" at warehouse delays

* Li says warehousing had potential to make HKEx walk away

* Big problem if LME process means waiting a year for metal

* LME’s Abbott says no comment for some time, review underway

By Maytaal Angel and Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The head of the Hong Kong bourse, buyer of the London Metal Exchange, promised to aim “a bazooka” at the problem of long queues which clients endure to withdraw material like copper and zinc from warehouses regulated by the LME.

Practices that cause delays to obtain metal from storage could have led Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd to walk away from the $2.2 billion takeover, Chief Executive Officer Charles Li told a seminar in London.

LME regulations allow companies operating warehouses in the global network registered by the exchange to release only a small fraction of their inventories each day.

Clients who have bought supplies in the world’s biggest marketplace for industrial metals can face long and costly waits, all the while paying rent to the warehouse companies.

“The one area in the LME (sale) process that potentially would have been one issue we could have walked away from would be warehousing,” Li said and the annual LME Week seminar.

LME shareholders voted in July to accept the Hong Kong bourse’s offer for the 135-year-old British institution and the deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The process took place against a backdrop of criticism over LME policy concerning storage facilities, which has mounted in recent years since big banks and trading houses including Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase and Glencore bought warehouse companies.

Li said he wanted to understand the crux of the issue.

“If people have to wait for a year that’s a very big problem, it is a level-one issue. If somehow the LME system is making clients suffer in that way, that is not acceptable,” Li said, adding the problem warranted use of an anti-tank weapon.

“We have to get a bazooka out to solve the problem,” he said.

He said clients facing delays might be having to pay extra for raw materials they needed to keep manufacturing products.

“We need to understand whether or not we are talking about having to wait for a year, or people having to pay premiums and continue production,” he said.

The LME said it would not comment on warehousing pending the outcome of a review on the practice.

REVIEW UNDER WAY

Warehouse operators blame the delays on logistical bottlenecks - the difficulty of seeking out and shifting metal in the vast storage sheds.

But critics say these delays are more a tactic to increase rental revenue, distorting markets and creating artificially tight availability in the midst of plentiful supply of metal.

The LME announced an increased minimum load-out rate for its warehouses last year, which came into effect this year. It said at the time it would carry out a six-month review of that policy, which started this month.

“We are now in the process of carrying out that review,” LME CEO Martin Abbott said at an industry seminar.

“What this means is we’re not going to say anything for some time about what we think, what we will or will not do. What we’re going to do is concentrate on our six-month review and take a long hard look at the way the system is operating,” he added.

Abbott also said he expects regulators will approve the proposed sale of the world’s largest metals marketplace to HKEx by the end of this year.

“We don’t anticipate any major problems. We anticipate that we would be legally owned by Hong Kong Exchange hopefully before the end of the year,” Abbott said at the seminar.