FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LME to launch aluminium premium contract in Q2 2015
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 11, 2014 / 5:12 PM / 3 years ago

LME to launch aluminium premium contract in Q2 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Thursday it planned to launch its aluminium premium contract in the second quarter of next year.

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , also said in a members’ notice that it would wait for a ruling in a court appeal before proceeding with further reforms to its warehouse policy.

The exchange was forced to put on hold a key reform designed to cut backlogs of up to two years at warehouses it certifies when it lost a court case earlier this year brought by Russian aluminium producer Rusal. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.