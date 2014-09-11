UPDATE 1-LME to launch aluminium premium contract in Q2 2015

(Adds details, background)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) slightly delayed the launch its aluminium premium contract to the second quarter of next year and also said on Thursday it would hold off from further warehouse reforms ahead of a court appeal ruling.

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , announced in June it would launch an aluminium premium contract in the first quarter.

Premiums are paid over the LME cash price to cover the cost of freight and insurance, and reflect regional demand and supply. The LME hopes the contract will appeal to investors wanting to lock in future premiums, which have shot to record highs in recent years.

“Following extensive market engagement, the LME has now fully-specified its proposed premium contracts, which the LME intends to launch in the second quarter of 2015,” the LME said in a members’ notice.

High premiums are partly due to long backlogs at LME-certified warehouses and the LME said on Thursday it would need to ensure that the new contract is not impacted by queues.

“It is proposed that this will be achieved by a warehouse opt-in mechanism, whereby LME warehouse operators will agree to create premium warrants,” the LME said.

Warrants are legal ownership documents for metal in LME warehouses.

The CME Group Inc launched an aluminium futures contract in May in a bid to challenge the LME’s $51 billion market and went live about two years ago with a contract for its own aluminium premium contract.

FURTHER REFORMS

The LME also said that it would wait for a ruling in a court appeal before proceeding with further reforms to its warehouse policy.

The exchange launched several reforms last year in response to complaints about warehouse backlogs, but was forced to put on hold a key reform when it lost a court case earlier this year brought by Russian aluminium producer Rusal.

A ruling by the UK Appeal Court is not expected until after the court resumes in October after a summer recess.

Industrial buyers of aluminium, used in transport and to make beverage cans, have had to wait up to two years to get delivery of metal from some LME warehouses and the proposed rules aimed to cut the queues down to a maximum of 50 days.

The LME said on Thursday it had already implemented about half of its reform plan, including releasing new data on queues and futures positions as well as the creation of a physical market committee.

But it said would hold back on other possible reforms, including the possible capping or banning of rents for metals in warehouses while stuck in a backlog.

A logistical review undertaken by global consultancy firm Oliver Wyman has been completed, but the LME said it will delay its release until after the court ruling.

A logistical review undertaken by global consultancy firm Oliver Wyman has been completed, but the LME said it will delay its release until after the court ruling.

"The changes recommended by Oliver Wyman will involve amendments to the policy on approval of warehouses and the policy for the approval of good delivery locations," the LME notice said.