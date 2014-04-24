FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China refined copper capacity can cover domestic demand -Minmetals
April 24, 2014 / 4:31 AM / 3 years ago

China refined copper capacity can cover domestic demand -Minmetals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 24 (Reuters) - China’s refined copper capacity is now sufficient to cover domestic demand, Xiaoguang Jin, Vice President of Minmetals Non-Ferrous Metals Holding Limited said on Thursday.

China is the world’s top user of refined copper. The comments suggest China’s appetite to purchase refined copper from global markets may recede although it would still need to import copper concentrate.

China should also be able to sell its copper output to global markets in the future, Jin said at a conference in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Melanie Burton and Polly Yam; Editing by Joseph Radford)

