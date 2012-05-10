FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LME meets to discuss bidders' proposals-sources
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

LME meets to discuss bidders' proposals-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) is holding meetings with its board, including one on Thursday, to discuss proposals from a short list of bidders regarding a potential acquisition of the exchange, sources familiar with the matter said.

The world’s largest metals marketplace, the LME received a second round of bidders’ proposals on Monday, and said the board would consider them before giving shareholders more information.

“There will be a series of meetings with the board. We make no comment on that series of meetings in terms of their content or timing,” a source with knowledge of the matter said.

A second source said there was a meeting on Thursday.

The LME declined to comment.

Sources close to the matter have said CME Group, NYSE Euronext, InterContinental Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (HKEx) are on the list. Analysts and sources have valued the exchange at around 1 billion pounds ($1.62 billion).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.