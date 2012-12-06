FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong stock exchange names new LME boards
December 6, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong stock exchange names new LME boards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing named the new board members of the London Metal Exchange on Thursday as it announced the completion of its $2.2 billion takeover of the world’s largest metals marketplace.

Martin Abbott and Brian Bender will remain LME chief executive and chairman respectively and will also both be members of the new LME Holdings and LME boards.

LME Holdings board will also include HKEx CEO Charlis Li, HKEx chairman Chow Chung Kong and HKEx head of market development Romnesh Lamba.

The LME board will include Chow, Lamba and Li, as well as David Graham, HKEx independent non-executive director John Harrison, Noel Harwerth and Nat le Roux.

Reporting by Susan Thomas; Editing by Dan Lalor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
