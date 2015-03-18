London Metal Exchange sells LCH.Clearnet stake to Borsa stanbul

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange is selling its stake in clearing house LCH.Clearnet to Borsa stanbul and will work with the Turkish exchange to develop products for the steel market, it said on Wednesday.
The LME and its owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , would also partner with Borsa stanbul on the dissemination of market data on the LME’s steel billet contract, it said in a statement.
No financial details of the deal were given. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)