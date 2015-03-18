FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London Metal Exchange sells LCH.Clearnet stake to Borsa stanbul
March 18, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

London Metal Exchange sells LCH.Clearnet stake to Borsa stanbul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange is selling its stake in clearing house LCH.Clearnet to Borsa stanbul and will work with the Turkish exchange to develop products for the steel market, it said on Wednesday.

The LME and its owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , would also partner with Borsa stanbul on the dissemination of market data on the LME’s steel billet contract, it said in a statement.

No financial details of the deal were given. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)

