LME moves may help members reduce capital requirements

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange is planning to allow members to offset multiple notional positions in the market into a single trade, a move which may help them reduce capital requirements.

The Bank of England has approved the plan by the LME’s clearing house, the exchange said in a statement on Tuesday. The new service will be launched later this year.

“In some cases, LME Clear’s new compression service could reduce the notional value of a member’s positions by as much as 90 percent,” LME Clear Chief Executive Trevor Spanner said.

“At the same time, it will reduce the number of positions members manage, which increases operational efficiency and minimises risk.”

This may help to lessen the capital requirements placed on members by European regulators, the exchange said.

Notional values are one factor used to calculate capital requirements under EU regulations.

Restrictions on banks and capital requirements have subdued enthusiasm for commodity trading and drained liquidity.

Commodity traders are currently exempt from the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID). That is set to change under MiFID II, which takes effect from January 2017.

Regulators are working on details, likely to include capital requirements for commodity trading firms, which are expected in September.