LME's new clearing house to add Chinese currency as collateral
September 22, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

LME's new clearing house to add Chinese currency as collateral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME), aiming to expand its business in top metals consumer China, said its new clearing house that launched on Monday would accept the Chinese currency as collateral by the end of the year.

LME Clear wants to add more exchange and over-the-counter (OTC) contracts and non-cash collateral such as LME warehouse warrants, it said in a statement.

“In keeping with the LME’s growing focus on Asia, it also plans to introduce RMB as cash collateral later this year, subject to regulatory approval,” it said.

The LME, the world’s oldest and largest market for industrial metals such as copper and aluminium, is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
