FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
LME to continue ring trading at emergency venue until early August
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 22, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

LME to continue ring trading at emergency venue until early August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will maintain open outcry trading at its disaster recovery site in Chelmsford, east of London, until early August after continuing structural problems that mean its offices will remain shut, the exchange said on Friday.

This marks the second time the LME has extended ring trading its emergency venue after a potential safety issue was discovered last weekend in the building that houses its offices on Finsbury Square in London's financial district.

"The LME has been informed by its landlord that the structural issue within the building that houses the LME premises in London is yet to be resolved, and that the building is unlikely to reopen before early August," a statement said.

The world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals has kept all trading, clearing and other systems operating as normal by working from sites in Chelmsford and Wapping in London.

The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. . (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.