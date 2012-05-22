UPDATE 1-CME no longer in bidding for LME

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. exchange group CME is no longer in the bidding for London Metal Exchange, leaving InterContinental Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) still in the race.

The LME, the world’s largest metals marketplace, confirmed the thinning of the field, after sources familiar with the matter told Reuters the CME was out of the running.

“The Board of the LME has decided to continue discussions with two parties regarding their proposals for the potential acquisition of the LME ... This process will continue over the coming weeks,” it said in a notice On Tuesday.

The sources said no proposals have been put to shareholders.

CME declined to comment.

Sources had told Reuters on Friday that a 1.2 billion pound ($1.9 billion) bid from Hong Kong for the LME could be hard to beat on price and carried assurances about maintaining the LME’s 135-year-old traditions.