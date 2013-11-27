FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-LME plans to list new commodities futures in Hong Kong -company official
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2013 / 10:04 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-LME plans to list new commodities futures in Hong Kong -company official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange plans to list new commodities futures in Hong Kong in the second half of next year, an official of parent company Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) said on Wednesday.

The new contracts the LME is targeting include iron ore and coal, designed to feed off the region’s strong physical trade as the exchange aims to boost volumes and attract new members, the company official said.

“We do plan to start listing futures products in Hong Kong, probably in the second half of next year,” Romnesh Lamba, co-head of the global markets division, said at a conference.

The exchange was considering dual listing benchmark contracts that are trading on mainland Chinese exchanges, he added.

The LME’s plans for new products include contracts denominated in China’s yuan currency, as well as accepting the yuan as collateral for its dollar-denominated contract, LME CEO Garry Jones said last week.

The new products are expected to be launched soon after the LME’s new in-house clearing arm goes live, which is planned for September 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.