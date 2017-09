LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - The total position of money managers trading copper on the London Metal Exchange turned into a net short of 346 lots last week from a net long the week before, the exchange’s Commitments of Traders Report (COTR) showed on Tuesday. LME-CA-MNET

The breakdown shows funds were long 100,847 lots and short 101,193 lots. LME-CA-MLNG LME-CA-MSHT. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Mark Potter)