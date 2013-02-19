FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Agricole resigns as Category 2 member of LME
February 19, 2013 / 5:08 PM / 5 years ago

Credit Agricole resigns as Category 2 member of LME

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole, France’s No.3 bank, has resigned as a Category 2 member of the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Tuesday.

The bank announced 3.8 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in charges this month as banks struggle to move on from ill-timed deals before the 2008 financial crisis.

Category 2 members are entitled to trade on the electronic LMESelect and the telephone market, but may not trade in the open outcry ring. (Reporting by Susan Thomas; editing by James Jukwey)

