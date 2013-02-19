FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Credit Agricole resigns as member of LME
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 19, 2013 / 5:43 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Credit Agricole resigns as member of LME

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole has resigned from the London Metal Exchange (LME) - the world’s largest metals market place - with immediate effect, the exchange said on Tuesday.

The move follows the bank’s announcement in December 2011 that it would stop trading commodities and would also slash its financing of the multi-billion-dollar market, in sweeping commodity cuts among European banks strained by the euro zone crisis.

The LME said Credit Agricole, France’s No.3 bank, had resigned as a Category 2 member of the exchange. Category 2 members are entitled to trade on the electronic LMESelect and the telephone market, but not in the open outcry ring.

Earlier this month, the bank announced 3.8 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in charges as banks continued to struggle to move on from ill-timed deals before the 2008 financial crisis.

Those charges came less than three months after Credit Agricole unveiled 3.6 billion euros of writedowns with its third-quarter results which will plunge it to the largest annual loss since it went public in 2001.

Volatile commodity prices, dimmer growth prospects and tougher regulation are also forcing some firms to question the outlook for the decade-long boom in trading raw materials.

Reporting by Susan Thomas; editing by Veronica Brown and Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.