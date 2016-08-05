FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LME cuts fees for short-dated trades
August 5, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

LME cuts fees for short-dated trades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange said on Friday it will cut trading fees for short-dated trades from Sept. 1, cap charges for transfers and reduce the initial margin payable for LME Clear.

"The LME has concluded that a 44 percent fee reduction on member short-dated carries should be implemented, bringing the cost down to match the client fee of $0.50 per side (trading and clearing inclusive)," the exchange said in a statement.

"This fee is lower than the approximately $0.58 charged prior to the LME's fee changes in 2015."

Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
