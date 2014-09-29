UPDATE 1-London Metal Exchange hikes 2015 trading fees by 34 pct

* LME owner HKEx seeks to boost profits after 2012 takeover

* Fees to be simplified, “all-in” transaction fee in dollars

* Significant discounts on LME open-outcry trading (Adds details, background)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) hiked trading fees for 2015 by 34 percent on Monday as its owner moved to boost profit from the world’s biggest industrial metals market after a costly takeover.

The 137-year-old LME had warned of hefty increases after years of operating as a member-owned market that kept a lid on trading fees, but the rise turned out to be significantly less than some members had feared.

The LME also said in a statement it would provide an “all-in” transaction fee in a single currency, the U.S. dollar.

The hikes are another major step by the LME’s owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (HKEx), to increase revenue after splashing out $2.2 billion to buy the exchange, a price that analysts said was very expensive.

“The new LME tariff is competitive and ensures we can continue focusing on innovation and offering users the highest levels of service,” said Garry Jones, LME chief executive and HKEx co-head of global markets.

The new tariff structure includes a significant discount on “ring” trading after the LME said in June it would keep open-outcry trading, bucking a trend by most other markets to shift to all-electronic operations.

The move “reaffirms the LME’s commitment to the trading floor and recognises its vital role in the price discovery process”, the statement said.

The LME said clearing fees will remain unchanged, a week after the exchange launched it own clearing house, LME Clear.

The HKEx has invested heavily in the LME’s IT infrastructure, management and in developing self-clearing capability, HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li told a news briefing in Hong Kong.

“Members understand that we will have a much better exchange providing much higher quality of services, product capability, regional expansion, currency flexibility, and much greater Asian and China participation,” he said.

“Ultimately everyone will make a lot more money - the fee increase is rebalancing that economic interest between the exchange and its members.”

Before the LME’s sale in December 2012, it was owned by the banks and brokers that used it and therefore trading fees were kept very low for members.

HKEx promised when it was bidding for the LME that it would freeze the low fees during an initial period, but the moratorium expires in January.

The LME, in setting the fees, likely kept a close eye on remaining competitive with the CME Group.

Although the LME still controls the vast majority of industrial metals futures trading, its U.S. rival has been carving out a growing share of the global copper market with its Comex contract and in May launched a new aluminium contract in a big push to grab some of London’s $51 billion market for the metal.

A fund manager had told Reuters that the fees he was charged for trading on the CME were about 73 percent higher than the old LME fees.

“It’s only logical now that you have to increase fees to be more in line with other exchanges that are for profit. It’s still very competitive,” said Robin Bhar, analyst at Societe Generale in London. (Additional reporting by Michelle Price in Hong Kong and Veronica Brown in London; Editing by Michael Urquhart)