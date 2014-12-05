FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London Metal Exchange revises fee increase plan after complaints
#Financials
December 5, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

London Metal Exchange revises fee increase plan after complaints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange slightly revised a proposed increase in trading fees, it said on Friday, after complaints about an average increase of 34 percent announced in September.

It said in a statement that an existing discount for “ring and kerb” open-outcry trades would be extended to exchange trades that are basis prices discovered in the ring.

The new fees will take effect from Jan. 1 and there would be no further revisions before then, it said. (Reporting by Eric Onstad. Editing by Jane Merriman)

