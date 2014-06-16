FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LME plans to launch steel rebar and scrap contracts
June 16, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

LME plans to launch steel rebar and scrap contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Monday it plans to launch new steel rebar and scrap contracts and also said it was still committed to its existing steel billet contract.

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , will also launch its new aluminium premium contract in the first quarter of next year, Matthew Chamberlain, LME head of business development, told a presentation.

Chamberlain acknowledged that its existing billet contract was not functioning properly, but that the exchange was confident it can become more viable. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by David Evans)

