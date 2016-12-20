LONDON Dec 20 A former accountant at the London Metal Exchange (LME) pleaded guilty on Tuesday to using company credit cards to obtain goods and services for herself and her family's personal benefit to which she was not entitled.

Annmarie Norris pleaded not guilty to two further counts of ordering domestic and foreign currency not required for business purposes and possessing 167,595 pounds ($207,000), knowing or suspecting it to be the proceeds of criminal conduct.

A trial on these counts is set for April 18, 2017.

The LME declined to comment.

In November, Norris was charged with fraud worth about 1 million pounds in total that occurred between December 2012 and December 2015, according to an indictment.

Charges against her husband Michael Norris of converting criminal property worth 167,595 pounds were dismissed. The prosecution at the Inner London Crown Court moved no opposition to the dismissal, due to lack of evidence.

The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. ($1 = 0.8098 pounds) (Reporting by Clara Denina and Helen Reid, editing by Adrian Croft)