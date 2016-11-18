FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former London Metal Exchange accountant charged with 1 mln stg fraud
November 18, 2016

Former London Metal Exchange accountant charged with 1 mln stg fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A former accountant at the London Metal Exchange (LME) has been charged with fraud worth 1 million pounds ($1.23 million), the Crown Prosecution Service said on Friday.

AnnMarie Norris was charged with two counts of fraud by abuse of position between December 2012 and December 2015, the CPS said.

The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, declined to comment. The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd..

Norris made no plea when appearing at City of London Magistrate's Court on Nov. 1 and is next due to appear at Inner London Crown Court on Nov. 29, the CPS said. ($1 = 0.8102 pounds) (Reporting by Eric Onstad. Editing by Jane Merriman)

