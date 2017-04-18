FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former LME accountant sentenced to 32 months in prison for fraud
April 18, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 4 months ago

Former LME accountant sentenced to 32 months in prison for fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - A former accountant at the London Metal Exchange (LME) was sentenced to 32 months in prison at the Inner London Crown Court on Tuesday for fraud while working at the world's biggest market for industrial metals.

Annmarie Norris had pleaded guilty to two fraud charges for using LME credit cards to buy goods and services for herself and her family and also for ordering foreign exchange that was not needed by the exchange.

In November, Norris was charged with fraud worth about 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) that occurred between December 2012 and December 2015, according to an indictment from the Crown Prosecution Service.

At a December hearing, charges against her husband Michael Norris of converting criminal property worth 167,595 pounds were dismissed.

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , has not commented on the case. ($1 = 0.7900 pounds) (Reporting by Eric Onstad and Peter Hobson; Editing by Dale Hudson)

