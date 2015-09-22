FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-LME report shows funds net copper long position falls
September 22, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-LME report shows funds net copper long position falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say June this year, not last year)

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The total net position of funds trading copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to a net long of 16,513 lots last Friday, the exchange’s Commitments of Traders Report (COTR) showed on Tuesday.

That compares with money managers being net long 17,677 lots on Sept. 11. Funds’ net long on Sept. 10 was 25,297 lots, the highest since June this year. One copper lot is 25 tonnes. (Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by David Evans)

