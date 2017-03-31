FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
London Metal Exchange imposes $1.4 mln fine on Glencore warehouse unit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2017 / 2:50 PM / 5 months ago

London Metal Exchange imposes $1.4 mln fine on Glencore warehouse unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) has imposed a $1.4 million fine on the metals warehouse unit of commodity group Glencore over alleged falsified documents, it said in a statement.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said Glencore's Access World agreed to pay the fine "without admitting any of the alleged breaches". "The exchange reminds the market that it expects its listed warehouses ... to act with integrity at all times," the LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., said in the statement. (Editing by David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.