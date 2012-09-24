FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HKEx to issue $400 mln in convertible bonds to fund LME deal
#Basic Materials
September 24, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

HKEx to issue $400 mln in convertible bonds to fund LME deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, the world’s No.2 exchange operator by market value, will launch an issue of convertible bonds worth $400 million in order to fund its purchase of the London Metal Exchange (LME).

HKEx’s board had considered a number of funding options but in light of recent market conditions and investor feedback the company decided to finance the LME acquisition via a convertible bond issuance with a fixed rate coupon, HKEx said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Monday.

“The board considers the issue of the convertible bonds to be in the best interest of HKEx’s shareholders. The board currently intends to maintain a prudent debt to equity ratio not exceeding 40-50 percent.”

HKEx, led by former JP Morgan China Chairman Charles Li, reported a 21 percent drop in second-quarter net profit on Aug. 8, hit by a fall in stock trading volumes and fewer new listings due to volatile markets.

