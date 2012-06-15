FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong exchange to keep dividends after LME buy
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong exchange to keep dividends after LME buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange plans to maintain its dividend policy after agreeing to pay 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) to buy the London Metal Exchange (LME).

“Our dividend policy remains unchanged. Shareholders want to know if we can afford this deal. Yes we can afford it,” Chief Executive Charles Li told a presentation that was webcast.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) plans an ambitious expansion programme for the LME, which includes introducing new contracts in iron ore and possibly non-metal commodities, Li added.

New LME fees imposed this year would have boosted revenue by 85 percent and after-tax profit by 24 percent if they had been applied last year, said Romnesh Lamba, head of market development.

When the deal is closed in September or October as scheduled, the exchange may go to capital markets to raise debt or equity financing, Li added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.