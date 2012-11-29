FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 29, 2012 / 9:07 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong stock exchange UK FSA approval for $2.2bln LME deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd has won approval from Britain’s Financial Services Authority for its proposed $2.2 billion acquisition of the London Metal Exchange, the Hong Kong stock market operator said in a statement on Thursday.

This leaves HKEx with only two more hurdles to closing the transaction. HKEx said a court hearing to approve the deal and confirm capital reduction was expected on Dec. 5, after which it would become unconditional and take effect the next day.

