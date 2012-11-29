FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-HKEx taps $800 million equity funding, gets FSA nod for LME
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-HKEx taps $800 million equity funding, gets FSA nod for LME

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* HKEx offers new shares at discount of up to 7 pct to Thursday’s close

* Two more hurdles remain for HKEx proposed $2.2 bln LME purchase

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd is raising about $800 million to fund its takeover of the London Metal Exchange, tapping equity markets minutes after receiving approval on Thursday from Britain’s Financial Services Authority for the acquisition.

The proposed $2.2 billion takeover of the LME marks the biggest foray for the HKEx, the world’s No.2 exchange operator by market value, as it looks to expand beyond its traditional business in stock trading.

Approval from the British regulator leaves HKEx with only two more hurdles to closing the transaction. HKEx said in a securities filing a court hearing to approve the deal and confirm capital reduction were expected on Dec. 5, after which it would become unconditional and take effect the next day.

The acquisition has been hailed by HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li as “transformational,” giving the Hong Kong bourse operator access to the 135-year-old LME, where trading of copper, aluminium, nickel and other metals is still conducted with arcane hand gestures and screaming traders.

To fund part of the acquisition, HKEx is offering new shares in a range of HK$116.1-HK$119 each, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported, citing a term sheet of the deal. The price is equivalent to a discount of up to 7 percent to Thursday’s close of HK$124.80.

Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC, UBS AG were hired to manage the share sale, IFR added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.