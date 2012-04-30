HKEx confirms interest in LME auction

HONG KONG, April 30 (Reuters) - The operator of Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday confirmed its interest in the auction process for London Metal Exchange (LME), which is estimated to be worth between 500 million and 1.5 billion pounds ($783 million-$2.4 billion).

LME said late last year that it was considering strategic options that could include sale of the world’s premier exchange for industrial metals.

“The board confirms HKEx continues to participate in that process and understands it is one of a number of interested parties studying this opportunity,” Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) said in a statement on Monday.

Reuters reported earlier this month that HKEx was in talks with banks for a loan to help finance its planned purchase of LME.