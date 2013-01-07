FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HKEx appoints LME chief to co-head markets division
January 7, 2013

HKEx appoints LME chief to co-head markets division

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing , the new owner of the London Metal Exchange, has appointed the LME’s chief executive Martin Abbott as co-head of its new global markets division, the exchange said on Monday.

Abbott, who will remain chief executive of the LME, will run the new division along with Romnesh Lamba, previously HKEx’s head of market development.

Lamba and Abbott will oversee HKEx’s equities and fixed income and currency business, the commodities business, including the LME, and the mainland development and the business development and strategy departments.

