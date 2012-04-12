FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HKEx taps bank financing for LME bid - sources
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 2:50 AM / 5 years ago

HKEx taps bank financing for LME bid - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd is in talks with banks for a loan to help it finance an offer for the London Metal Exchange, sources told Reuters, a sign that the world’s most valuable bourse is aggressively pushing ahead with its bid.

According to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, the holding company for the Hong Kong stock exchange, known as HKEx, is seeking to raise up to $3 billion in its first-ever acquisition loan to back its bid for the 135-year old commodities exchange.

A second source confirmed the loan discussions, but could not verify the amount. Both declined to be identified because the talks are not public.

HKEx sat on the sidelines when the exchange consolidation wave hit major financial capitals more than a year ago. Its place on the LME auction’s short list, together with its loan pursuit, shows that this time the HKEx is ready to pounce.

HKEx declined to comment.

