LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) has approved U.S. investment bank Jefferies Bache as a Category 1, or ring-dealing member, the exchange said on Tuesday.

Jefferies Bache had been a Category 2 member of the LME. Category 1 members are entitled to trade in the open-outcry ring, electronic LMESelect and the telephone market.